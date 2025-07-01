DSG Capital Advisors LLC Buys 27 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.2% of DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,339.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,190.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,027.81. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $569.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,319 shares of company stock worth $184,842,109 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. FBN Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

