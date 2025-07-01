AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 177,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 148,611 shares.The stock last traded at $48.56 and had previously closed at $49.12.
Several research firms have commented on AXAHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $2.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%.
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
