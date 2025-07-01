Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 110,696,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 115,004,267 shares.The stock last traded at $10.83 and had previously closed at $11.81.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 9.5%

The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0896 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

