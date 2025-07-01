Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 110,696,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 115,004,267 shares.The stock last traded at $10.83 and had previously closed at $11.81.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 9.5%
The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0896 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
