Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Up 8.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.60. 1,747,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,438,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 1.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 228,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

