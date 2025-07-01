Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 94,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,994,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olaplex from $1.20 to $1.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market cap of $988.65 million, a P/E ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 12.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,567,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after buying an additional 3,066,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Olaplex by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,674,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,076,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 268,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Olaplex by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

