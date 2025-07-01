Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 8.4% – Time to Sell?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) shares fell 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.76. 332,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,351,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 16.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

