Contrasting Addentax Group (ATXG) and Its Competitors

Risk & Volatility

Addentax Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addentax Group’s peers have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Addentax Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Addentax Group $5.15 million -$3.11 million -2.52 Addentax Group Competitors $13.29 billion $972.31 million 42.76

Addentax Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group. Addentax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.1% of Addentax Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Addentax Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of shares of all “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Addentax Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addentax Group -47.57% -8.64% -4.23% Addentax Group Competitors -24.47% -40.66% -9.10%

Summary

Addentax Group peers beat Addentax Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

