Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Purchases A$49,999.68 in Stock

Jul 1st, 2025

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGCGet Free Report) insider Carmen Riley bought 138,888 shares of Paragon Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.68 ($32,894.53).

Paragon Care Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $910.42 million, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Paragon Care

Paragon Care provides end to end healthcare solutions including equipment and service solutions for acute, aged and primary care.

