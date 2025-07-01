Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Purchases A$49,999.68 in Stock

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Riley bought 138,888 shares of Paragon Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.68 ($32,894.53).
Paragon Care Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $910.42 million, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.97.
About Paragon Care
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paragon Care
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Buy Trade Desk Stock Now and 1 Warning Sign
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- 2 Under the Radar Space & Defense Stocks With Huge Potential
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Dollar Down 10%? These 3 Stocks Could Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.