Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY) Insider Mark Ward Buys 15,000,000 Shares

Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY – Get Free Report) insider Mark Ward acquired 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,736.84).

Jayride Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -28.90. The stock has a market cap of $951,480.00, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Jayride Group Company Profile

Jayride Group Limited owns and operates airport transfers marketplace in Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Pacific. It operates Jayride.com, an airport transfers marketplace that enables travelers to compare and book rides around the world through approximately 3,700 ride service companies and 1,600 airports in approximately 110 countries.

