Family Capital Trust Co Sells 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Family Capital Trust Co cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.79.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

