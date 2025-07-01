Alta Advisers Ltd Buys 3,900 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

