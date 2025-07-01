ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.1% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:COP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

