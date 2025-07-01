Insider Buying: Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Acquires 81,875 Shares of Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider Jacob (Coby) Hanoch bought 81,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$139,596.88 ($91,840.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 16.33 and a quick ratio of 33.81. The stock has a market cap of $443.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Weebit Nano Company Profile

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fab-friendly materials. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

