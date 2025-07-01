Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires 2,200 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.97.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.1%

Lam Research stock opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

