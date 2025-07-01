Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” from Brokerages

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMDA. Barclays initiated coverage on Omada Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Omada Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Omada Health stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Omada Health has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.40.

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

