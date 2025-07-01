Heritage Investment Group Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,442 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 14.6% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $77,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

