The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $690.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $598.32 and its 200-day moving average is $587.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $694.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.67.

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

