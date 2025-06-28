Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,633,000 after buying an additional 1,970,300 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on C. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.03.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of C stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

