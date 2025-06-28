Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $393.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.45. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

