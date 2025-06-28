Little House Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Little House Capital LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,381 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,323.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,183.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,023.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $563.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,331.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,280 shares of company stock worth $210,599,866 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

