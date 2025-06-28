Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.8%

INTC opened at $22.69 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

