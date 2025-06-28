PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Partners II LLC

Vista Investment Partners II LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.04 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

