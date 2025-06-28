Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 33,228.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 504,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $114,991,000 after acquiring an additional 502,745 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.11 and a 200 day moving average of $230.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.