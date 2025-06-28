Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,416,000 after purchasing an additional 503,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

