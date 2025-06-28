Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $494,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE PM opened at $181.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.96 and its 200 day moving average is $152.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

