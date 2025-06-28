Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 347 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after buying an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $215.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

