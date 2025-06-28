Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.