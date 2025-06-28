Sims Investment Management LLC Buys 4,404 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sims Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.85.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $94.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

