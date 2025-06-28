First Merchants Corp Has $681,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

