Westend Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 180.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,250,896,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $566.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $535.06 and a 200 day moving average of $533.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $568.33.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

