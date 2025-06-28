Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 447,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after acquiring an additional 284,582 shares during the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $288,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.