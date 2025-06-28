Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elefante Mark B purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:SYK opened at $393.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.01 and its 200-day moving average is $375.45. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

