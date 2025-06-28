Performant Healthcare (PHLT) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Performant Healthcare to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Performant Healthcare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Healthcare -4.62% -6.68% -4.96% Performant Healthcare Competitors -747.65% -29.71% -13.76%

Risk & Volatility

Performant Healthcare has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Healthcare’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

77.2% of Performant Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Performant Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Performant Healthcare and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Healthcare $122.98 million -$9.90 million -50.00 Performant Healthcare Competitors $12.81 billion $234.98 million 1.80

Performant Healthcare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Performant Healthcare. Performant Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Performant Healthcare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Healthcare 0 0 0 1 4.00 Performant Healthcare Competitors 420 2239 4792 151 2.61

As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 431.16%. Given Performant Healthcare’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performant Healthcare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Performant Healthcare competitors beat Performant Healthcare on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Performant Healthcare Company Profile

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

