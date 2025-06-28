Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 152,791 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,075,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $32.95 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

