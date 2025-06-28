Capitol Family Office Inc. Acquires Shares of 64,013 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

