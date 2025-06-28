Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $82.50 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

