13,724 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,637,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,375,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 304.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 332,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,476,000 after buying an additional 250,441 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,842,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7,524.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,914,000 after buying an additional 168,471 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $397.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.92 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

