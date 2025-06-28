Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $87.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $95.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

