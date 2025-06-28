Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. iShares USD Green Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after buying an additional 48,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $48.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

