Patron Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after buying an additional 4,022,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,054,000 after purchasing an additional 616,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

