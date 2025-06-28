JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 109,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 165,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 441,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

