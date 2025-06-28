Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $989,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

