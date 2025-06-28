Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 699 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8,350.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,656,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

FDIS stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.99.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

