Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $304.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of -608.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $255.19 and a 52 week high of $344.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.