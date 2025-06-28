Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,533,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,627,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,601.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after purchasing an additional 883,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.