Analyzing Odysight.ai (ODYS) and Its Competitors

Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) is one of 260 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Odysight.ai to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Odysight.ai and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odysight.ai -220.30% -58.27% -47.55% Odysight.ai Competitors -368.15% -109.33% -21.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Odysight.ai and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Odysight.ai $3.96 million -$11.77 million -6.87 Odysight.ai Competitors $1.19 billion $31.94 million -13.32

Analyst Recommendations

Odysight.ai’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Odysight.ai. Odysight.ai is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Odysight.ai and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odysight.ai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Odysight.ai Competitors 442 2058 4546 219 2.63

Odysight.ai presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.65%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Odysight.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Odysight.ai is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Odysight.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Odysight.ai has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odysight.ai’s rivals have a beta of -13.72, meaning that their average stock price is 1,472% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Odysight.ai beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Odysight.ai Company Profile

Odysight.ai, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

