iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Westwind Capital

Westwind Capital trimmed its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Westwind Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Westwind Capital’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8,799.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 174,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 577.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

IGV opened at $107.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $110.84.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

