Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 116.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $108.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $111.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

