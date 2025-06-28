Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $45.30 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,333 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $45,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,978,000 after buying an additional 491,966 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after buying an additional 6,687,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,348,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,111,000 after buying an additional 276,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $914,090,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

