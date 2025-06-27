United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $743.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $685.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.57. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $765.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

